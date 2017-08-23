Dave Grohl on His Future as a Feature Film Director

By Scott T. Sterling

Fresh from directing his daughters in the new Foo Fighters’ video, “The Sky is the Neighborhood,” Dave Grohl reveals that he’s ready to helm a feature film.

“Last year, I was approached to make a feature film and I was a little hesitant at first, and then I got into it,” Grohl explained to Rolling Stone. “I started working on production and getting into casting with these big names. And at first, I wasn’t sure if I would be able to do it. And once my heart clicked, I just dive head first into whatever it is. And I really got into the script and visualizing this story, but I didn’t have time to do it.”

While his calling as a global rock god keeps interrupting any progress on becoming a director, Grohl says it’s just a matter of time.

“Someday, I’m going to wind up doing it. But the Foo Fighters always get in the way,” he laughed. “I can see myself doing more and more of it as the years come. That film’s still in rewrites and once we get the rewrite happening, I’m sure that the casting will kick in and pull our teams together. But I like my day job. I really enjoy my day job.”