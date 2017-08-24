Add Your Tribute to Chris Cornell’s Website

By Robyn Collins

Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky has made it possible fans to post their tributes on Chris’s official website.

“Since my husband’s tragic passing, fans from all over the world have come together to share their feelings about what Chris and his music meant to them, leaving thousands of messages of love while visiting him at Hollywood Forever and online,” she wrote on Twitter.

“You have opened your hearts to me and our children and we are grateful to you for your sympathy, love, and support in bringing us solace and helping us heal. You have given us the hope and strength to endure the pain of these very dark days. I want to thank all of you and I hope you will leave your tributes, personal stories, and messages for our family, to be shared on Chris’s site for everyone to read.”

See Vicky’s post, which includes a link to share your message below.

Thank you all for your love and support in helping us bear the unbearable. Post here: chriscornell.com/tributes/submit https://t.co/46rHKU5bH6 —

Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) August 23, 2017