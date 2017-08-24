Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds on Inspiration for His LGBTQ LoveLoud Festival

By Scott T. Sterling

This weekend (Aug. 26), LoveLoud, a new music festival conceived by Imagine Dragon frontman Dan Reynolds, debuts at Orem, Utah’s Brent Brown Ballpark.

Related: Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Launches LGBTQ+ Focused LoveLoud Festival

Designed to celebrate LGBTQ people and culture in the heavily Mormon state, the inaugural edition of LoveLoud will feature Imagine Dragons, Neon Trees, Krewella, Nicholas Petricca of Walk The Moon, Joshua James and Reynold’s wife, Aja Volkman.

“More than the event itself is the conversation about it, “Reynolds (who was raised in a Mormon household) said to Vanity Fair. “Parents and kids sitting around the dinner table and the kids say, ‘Hey, mom, I want to go to this festival.’ And the parents say, ‘Hey, let’s talk about what that is and what that means.'”

“It felt like a lot of unnecessary guilt looking back on it,” Reynolds said regarding his past experience with the church. “That already opened up my heart to people who are feeling guilty [because] of religion. To times that by a million is to be an L.G.B.T.Q. child in a home who’s told that their most basic instinct or sense of being is wrong or flawed or sinful.”

“I would hope that people realize that it’s not an attack on an organization,” he stressed. “It is an invitation for our community to come together and listen to our L.G.B.T.Q. youth who are often not heard, whose voices, for whatever reason, especially in an orthodox community, go unheard.”