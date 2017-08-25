Queens of the Stone Age Share Acoustic Version of ‘The Way You Used to Do’

By Scott T. Sterling

Queens of the Stone Age new album Villains, is out today (Aug. 25). In honor of the release, the band has shared a stripped down version of their new single “The Way You Used to Do.”

The performance was recorded during an acoustic performance for German radio station WDR 1LIVE and stands in stark contrast to the original track and the wild dance moves of its official music video.

Check out the powerful stripped down performance below.