The easiest way to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey is by making a cash donation, and earmarking that donation to specifically assist the people affected by this disaster. You can make a donation to the American Red Cross at redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 make a $10 donation.

Or, make a financial donation to the Salvation by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY. You can also text STORM to 51555 or visit salvationarmyusa.org.

Thank you for caring.