Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide

By Scott T. Sterling

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters opened up about dealing with depression and suicide during a new interview with New Zealand radio station The Rock FM’s morning show.

“When it comes to someone like Chris Cornell or Chester (Bennington), you know—depression is a disease,” Grohl said, having dealt with the loss of Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain to suicide in 1994.

“Everybody kind of goes through it their own way…The hardest part is when you lose a friend; I just always immediately think of their families and bandmates. Going through something like suicide is a long road. Chris was such a beautiful guy, man. He was the sweetest person He was so talented and so much to offer that it was a real shock to hear that he had gone.”

“Mental health and depression is something that people should really take seriously,” Grohl continued. “There’s a stigma attached to it that’s unfortunate, because just as you take care of yourselves in every other way, I think it’s important that people try to take care of themselves in that way, too. And it ain’t easy. Life is hard.”

“It just goes to show you that it doesn’t matter what’s in your bank account or how many hits are on your YouTube page,” added drummer Taylor Hawkins. “All that kind of crap all goes out the window if like Dave said, you’re not feeling right. Not to get to hear Chris Cornell make another record again is my selfish version of it. There’s such a bigger hurt beyond my own selfish…”

Hawkins goes on to talk about how some of his earliest memories of joining the Foo Fighters involved jamming classic Soundgarden riffs, and listening to their records for inspiration.

“If it looks like someone is down, way down, check on them,” he advises towards the end of the interview.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).