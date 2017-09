(photo credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) Walter Becker, guitarist, bassist, and one of the founding members of Steely Dan, along with Donald Fagan, has died at the age of 67. As of this moment, there is no official cause of death.

In 2001, Steely Dan were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and they were scheduled to bring their 2017 tour to Baltimore’s Pier Six Pavilion this fall. Here is an article from Rolling Stone.