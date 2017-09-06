Mark Hoppus Releases Song to Benefit Dogs Affected by Hurricane Harvey

By Scott T. Sterling

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 has released a new song, “Not Every Dog Goes to Heaven (National Lampoon’s Vacation),” on a new compilation, Dog Songs. Proceeds from the comp will be donated to ASPCA to help dogs affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The release follows Hoppus’ recent appeal that fans send clothing to Texans in need following Hurricane Harvey.

Listen to Hoppus’ explicit new track now at Radio.com, and see the post on donating clothing below.

This is a great way to get involved and help those in need right now. Repost and Tag #icleanedoutmyclosetforhouston and #HMNIMhouston we'll be randomly giving away some gifts to those who spread the word. A post shared by hi my name is mark (@himynameismark) on Aug 29, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT