Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo Remembers Chester Bennington

By Scott T. Sterling

During an interview detailing the Stone Temple Pilots’ upcoming 25th anniversary reissue of debut album Core, bassist Robert DeLeo opened up about the tragic death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington.

Bennington took over as the frontman of Stone Temple Pilots from 2013 through most of 2015 before leaving the band to refocus on Linkin Park.

“It’s sad, really sad. I lost a great friend,” DeLeo told Billboard. “We’re part of the same community here. We took our kids to school and took our kids to baseball, and he was a great human being. He was there for us when we needed it. It’s hard to talk about him in the past tense, still. He was a really great person, and I miss him every day. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about him and think about why he did what it did. Obviously it made sense to him, but I’m baffled by that. And always will be.”

DeLeo also said that STP have been actively looking for a new singer, holding open call auditions that have yet to turn up the band’s next frontman.

“You get some interesting scenarios with people. There’s been some colorful people, I should say,” he related. “Some of these people, they sing in their bedroom and their mom and dad tell ’em they’re great. Then they get into a room with a band that’s turned up to 10 and expect to lead the band. You can pretty much tell right off the bat that’s not happening with certain people. There are a lot of things to look at to really, really choose someone to move forward with.”