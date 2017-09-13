Justin Bieber Claims He Made Marilyn Manson ‘Relevant Again’

By Scott T. Sterling

Oh, Beebs.

In what can only be considered an audacious move, even for Justin Bieber, the pop superstar recently told Marilyn Manson that it was the Beeb that made the experimental metal veteran relevant again.

The wild revelation came when Manson was talking to Consequence of Sound about a recent line of $195 Justin Bieber T-shirts that were just old Marilyn Manson shirts with Bieber’s name tacked onto the back.

“He was [already] wearing the shirt that had his name on my shirt, and he said to me, ‘I made you relevant again,’” Manson revealed, adding that Bieber was proud to say the shirts were his idea. “Bad mistake to say to me,” snarled Manson.

“The next day I told him I’d be at his soundcheck at Staples Center to do ‘Beautiful People,’” Manson added, never intending to actually appear or perform with Bieber. But the self-proclaimed Antichrist Superstar said that the pop star believed Manson would show “because he was that stupid.”

Manson was much happier to reveal he took all of the profits from the T-shirts, explaining that “They didn’t even fight, they were just like, ‘yea, we already know, we did wrong, so here’s the money.’”

“He was a real piece of s— in the way he had the arrogance to say that [he made me relevant again],” Manson seethed. “He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, ‘Yo yo bro!’ And touches you when he’s talking. I’m like, you need to stand down, you’re d— height on me, ok? Alright? So stand down, son.”

This all comes after last year’s alleged bromance between the two, with the pair even posing for a selfie together.

Marilyn Manson will have ample opportunity to vent his anger with the release of new album, Heaven Upside Down, which debuts on Oct. 6.