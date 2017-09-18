Watch Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Busk Outside Wrigley Field

By Scott T. Sterling

When the mood to play music strikes, some people can’t help but indulge it. Case in point: Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder who’s undying love for the Chicago Cubs found him busking on the streets outside of Wrigley Field over the weekend.

Vedder was seen on Friday night (Sept. 15) joining a pair of musicians outside the legendary baseball field in a spontaneous jam session, including a take on Pearl Jam’s “Courduroy.”

Once was apparently not enough for the Pearl Jam frontman, as Vedder was spotted again just two days later (Sept. 17) again making music on the streets of Chicago, this time on drums. Watch a video below.

Pearl Jam will release a new documentary film and accompanying soundtrack, Let’s Play Two, in celebration of the band’s two sold-out shows at Wrigley Field during the Chicago Cubs’ historic 2016 season which culminated in a World Series championship. Both the doc and soundtrack arrive November 17th.

Check out both videos below.