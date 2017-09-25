Win Tickets To Rise Against

Fans gesture as they watch Rise Against, fronted by lead singer Tim Mcllrath (R), perform on day two of the 4-day, double weekend Rock in Rio USA 2015 music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 9, 2015. AFP PHOTO/ FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

We still have tickets to see RISE AGAINST — Wednesday, October 4 at Pier Six.  Wan to go?  Just call our HFS Ticket Line anytime.. 24/7… at 410-823-8034.  Leave your name and number and we’ll call you back if you win!  Good luck!

