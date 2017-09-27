Radiohead & Hans Zimmer Release ‘Ocean (Bloom)’

By Hayden Wright

Oscar-winning film composer Hans Zimmer has been reframing his catalog as popular music in 2017: He made his debut appearance at Coachella in April, playing tracks from Pirates of the Caribbean and The Dark Knight as if they were beloved rock and roll cuts. The same festival featured Radiohead as headliners, and now Zimmer and Radiohead have unveiled a collaboration: “Ocean (Bloom).”

The new record reinterprets Radiohead’s song “Bloom” as a soaring, cinematic soundtrack to the BBC’s Blue Planet II series. The BBC released a trailer featuring “Ocean (Bloom)” and iconic voiceover work by David Attenborough.

Yorke recorded new vocals for the song, only this time he was accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra. “Bloom” was released on Radiohead’s 2011 album The King of Limbs and features lyrics about sea turtles and jellyfish. Zimmer’s contributions take “Bloom” to the next level of drama and emotional pull but, then again, that’s what he does best.

Watch a trailer for Blue Planet II and hear the Zimmer-Radiohead collaboration here:

