Watch Pearl Jam Play a Chicago Rooftop in ‘Let’s Play Two’ Teaser

By Scott T. Sterling

Pearl Jam is the gift that keeps on giving for Chicago fans.

With singer Eddie Vedder recently spending a weekend busking on the streets near Wrigley Field, the band has now shared a clip from the upcoming movie, Let’s Play Two, featuring a surprise rooftop show the band played across from the legendary ballpark.

The video captures the Pearl Jam mania that gripped the Wrigleyville area when the band played a pair of shows at Wrigley Field last August, with fans lining up for days ahead of the shows.

While the fans are waiting below, the band sets up on a bar rooftop for an impromptu acoustic performance.

Pearl Jam’s Ten Club will host the second of two special members-only screenings of Let’s Play Two at the Metro in Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighborhood tonight (September 28th). The doc will then enjoy week-long worldwide theatrical engagements in select markets starting on September 29th in addition to special one night only theatrical events beginning on October 3rd.

The soundtrack will be released simultaneous to the film on September 29th, with the home video release set for November 17th. The soundtrack is available for pre-order now at pearljam.com.

Check out the band performing on a rooftop below.