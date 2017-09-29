U2 Release Acoustic ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’

By Hayden Wright

U2’s hotly anticipated Songs of Experience drops in December and the band are hard at work promoting “You’re the Best Thing About Me,” its lead single. Today, the band released an acoustic version of the song.

Related: U2 Send Love Letter to NYC in ‘You’re the Best Thing About Me’ Video

During a recent Tonight Show appearance, Bono and the Edge described the song’s exuberance in the face of tough political times. Bono compared its tone to that of Motown or the “punk Supremes.”

“It’s defiant joy, we call it,” he said. “It’s a love song to my Mrs., and in these difficult times it’s important to tell your loved ones how you feel.”

“I think, maybe even more important than ever in these times, it’s important to have that joy because that’s the best response,” the Edge added.

Listen to their acoustic version of “You’re the Best Thing About Me” below.