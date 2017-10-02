Tom Petty Dead At Age 66

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 25: Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs during their 40th Anniversary Tour at Bridgestone Arena on April 25, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Sacks & Co)

Rock legend Tom Petty has died, at the age of 66.   He suffered a full cardiac arrest and was found unconscious and not breathing in his home in Malibu last night.  He was put on life support, according to TMZ, at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, where he passed away.   Here is the story from TMZ.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From HFS at 104.9 - Baltimore's Rock Alternative

HFS Contests!
Sign Up!
Get Started Now

Listen Live