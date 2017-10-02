Rock legend Tom Petty has died, at the age of 66. He suffered a full cardiac arrest and was found unconscious and not breathing in his home in Malibu last night. He was put on life support, according to TMZ, at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, where he passed away. Here is the story from TMZ.
Tom Petty Dead At Age 66
NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 25: Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs during their 40th Anniversary Tour at Bridgestone Arena on April 25, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Sacks & Co)