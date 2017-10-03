Artists Pay Tribute To Tom Petty

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 25: Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs during their 40th Anniversary Tour at Bridgestone Arena on April 25, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Sacks & Co)

By Scott T. Sterling

Fellow musicians across a wide range of genres have united in grief over reports of the death of classic rocker Tom Petty.  Petty’s death was confirmed by the manager of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, who announced it on behalf of Petty’s family.

Ranging from Public Enemy’s Chuck D to Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend, tributes to the music legend have been pouring onto social media.

“My first CD was ‘Full Moon Fever’… my first live performances were strumming a tennis racket while singing along,” wrote Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace. “Tom Petty forever.”

“One night when I was 11, I played The Waiting by #TomPetty on a jukebox 100 times in a row,” wrote director Kevin Smith. “Loved the man’s voice & his art. RIP, Legend.”

See all the messages below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From HFS at 104.9 - Baltimore's Rock Alternative

HFS Contests!
Sign Up!
Get Started Now

Listen Live