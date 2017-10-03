Billy Corgan Debuts Bowie Tribute and James Iha Collaboration

By Scott T. Sterling

During a show in Berlin, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan performed a slew of new songs from his upcoming solo album, Ogilala.

Related: Billy Corgan Goes Psychedelic for ‘The Spaniard’ Video



Among the new songs Corgan performed including “Zowie,” a tribute to David Bowie. He also rolled out “Processional,” a song he co-wrote with original Smashing Pumpkins guitarist, James Iha.

Other new Ogilala tracks he played included “The Long Goodbye,” “Half-Life of an Autodidact,” “Mandarynne,” and “Antietam.” Corgan also performed previously released tracks from the set, “The Spaniard” and “Aeronaut.”

The show featured some Smashing Pumpkins favorites, with “Tonight, Tonight,” “Disarm” and “Tonight” featured on the set list. A cover of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” also made the cut.

Oligaga is set for release on Oct. 13.

Check out the full set here.