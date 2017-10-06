Watch the Austin City Limits Festival Live Stream

By Scott T. Sterling

Music fans without tickets for this year’s massive Austin City Limits festival fret not. The fest will be live streaming sets from a wide variety of bands all weekend long.

Among the acts set to be featured on the live stream include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gorillaz, Portugal. the Man, Danny Brown, Tove Lo, the Brothers Osborne, Ryan Adams and more.

Sadly, two of the biggest names on the bill—JAY-Z and the Killers—will not be a part of the live stream.

See the complete lineup and watch ACL 2017 below.

Friday, October 6

Channel 1

2:05pm — Asleep at the Wheel

3:10pm — Mutemath

4:15pm — Crystal Castles

5:15pm — Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

6:15pm — Royal Blood

7:20pm — Ryan Adams

8:30pm — Foster the People

Channel 2

2:05pm — MISSIO

3:05pm — Sandy (Alex G)

5:05pm — Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

6:05pm — Hamilton Leithauser

7:05pm — Vulfpeck

8:05pm — The Revivalists

Saturday, October 7

Channel 1

2:05pm— MUNA

2:55pm — A$AP Ferg

4:00pm — Joseph

5:00pm — LIVE

6:05pm — Cut Copy

7:10pm — Spoon

8:15pm — Red Hot Chili Peppers

Channel 2

2:05pm — Welles

3:00pm — DREAMCAR

4:00pm — Benjamin Booker

5:05pm — Cody Jinks

6:05pm — Angel Olsen

7:05pm — Tove Lo

8:05pm — The Black Angels

Sunday, October 8

Channel 1

2:05pm — Middle Kids

3:15pm — Brothers Osborne

4:20pm — Milky Chance

5:25pm — The Growlers

6:30pm — Run the Jewels

7:35pm — Portugal.the Man

Channel 2

2:05pm — Amy Shark

2:50pm — Sam Dew

3:50pm — Danny Brown

4:50pm — D.R.A.M.

5:50pm — Louis the Child

6:50pm — First Aid Kit

7:50pm — The Head and the Heart

8:50pm — Gorillaz