Jared Leto Speaks on Vegas Tragedy: Nothing Can Defeat the Human Spirit

By Robyn Collins

Singer and actor Jared Leto appeared on the Thursday, Oct. 5 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and shared his thoughts on Sunday night’s mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas.

Ellen asked him how the tragedy had informed his feelings about performing. “When something like this happens, does this put fear into you? ‘Cause no one would imagine anything like this could happen, and then it does, and now you’re touring — how do you feel?”

The artist considered the question and responded, “You know, it’s horrific. It’s heartbreaking, but I do think that no matter how much evil there is in the world nothing can defeat the human spirit. We need to continue to live our lives, to follow our dreams and to keep moving forward.”

“It’s just heartbreaking and senseless, and you know, I hope that if there’s anything that comes from this, it’s that we all get a little closer,” he continued. “We all listen a little bit more and have a greater sense of understanding and empathy and kindness with each other.”