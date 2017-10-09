The Killers Honor Tom Petty with Covers of ‘American Girl,’ ‘The Waiting’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Onstage tributes to Tom Petty have been pouring in from musicians of all stripes.

Related: Tom Petty Honored by 90k Florida Gators Fans: Watch

Last night (Oct. 8), during their headline set at Austin City Limits festival, The Killers — whose love for Petty goes way back — included two Tom Petty hits in their show. They began the concert with an upbeat cover of “American Girl” that segued straight into their own hit “Mr. Brightside.”

Later in the evening, frontman Brandon Flowers addressed the crowd, telling them how he felt about Petty: “It was just like somebody stabbed you in the heart when you heard that he died,” he said. “His music will never die and we wish we could tell him we’re grateful for all he did,” Flowers continued before The Killers launched into a melancholy cover of Petty’s “The Waiting.”

Watch The Killers reverential nods to Tom Petty below: