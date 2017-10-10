Bring Me the Horizon Kilimanjaro Climb Set to Begin This Week

By Scott T. Sterling

Having already scaled the heights of rock stardom, two members of Bring Me the Horizon are set to take on a far more literal climb.

Singer Oli Sykes and keyboardist Jordan Fish are prepped to scale Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in all of Africa. The eight-day climb is set to begin later this week (Oct. 12).

The pair are taking on the mountain to raise money for Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Southampton Hospital in the U.K.

The eight-day and 16,000 ft. charity climb was inspired after Fish and his wife’s son Eliot suffered a brain hemorrhage and had to be rushed to hospital’s pediatric care unit.

“While in [the] hospital I decided that I would focus myself on doing something positive for the ward and trying to raise enough money to pay for a new bed for them,” Fish explained. “Oli asked immediately if he could join me and help raise as much awareness for this cause as possible.”

At press time, Sykes and Fish had raised 66 percent of their £100,000 goal (approximately $132,000).

Fans wanting to donate to the cause can do so here.

Climb Kilimanjaro 🏔 12-22 October 2017. Jordan Fish, Oli & Thomas Sykes will be climbing this iconic landscape... fb.me/Eq139hAC —

Friends of PICU (@FOPICU) October 04, 2017