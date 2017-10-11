Tom DeLonge Announces Launch of ‘To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science’

By Scott T. Sterling

Former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge has come a long way from poop jokes.

Related: Tom DeLonge Gives Angels & Airwaves Album Update



Today (Oct. 11), DeLonge announced the launch of the ‘To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science,’ which is described as “a consortium of scientists, aerospace engineers and creatives that will work collectively to allow gifted researchers the freedom to explore exotic science and technologies with the infrastructure and resources to rapidly transition innovative ideas into world-changing products and services.”

“The public interest in the outer edges of science and the understanding of phenomena has always been suffocated by mainstream ideology and bureaucratic constraint,” company President and CEO DeLonge explained in a press statement. “We believe there are discoveries within our reach that will revolutionize the human experience, but they can only be accomplished through the unrestricted support of breakthrough research and innovation.”

To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science also shared a mission statement video, featuring DeLonge. Watch it below.