Linkin Park Share Band Rehearsal Photo

By Jon Wiederhorn

The members of Linkin Park are dealing with loss by getting back to doing what they love — even though the two are inextricably intertwined.

Bassist Dave “Phoenix” Farrell has posted a photo of the band back together in a room and practicing for the first time since vocalist Chester Bennington was found dead in his California home on July 20 after taking his own life.

“Home from the #dunhilllinks and back to ‘work!’ Good to be back with the guys,” Farrell captioned the shot.

Linkin Park are presumably getting ready for a tribute concert for Bennington that will take place October 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Members of Blink 182, Bring Me The Horizon, System Of A Down, Korn and others will perform at the event.

