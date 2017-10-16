Eminem’s Trump Diss Gets Rage Against the Machine Mash Up

By Hayden Wright

Eminem’s anti-Trump freestyle “The Storm” stole the show at last week’s BET Hip-Hop Awards and set social media ablaze. From late-night broadcasts to mash-ups and memes, Em’s fiery political statement earned praise and criticism. The a cappella freestyle was missing one critical component, though—a fierce instrumental.

DJ Cummerbund comes to the rescue with a video called “Hey Trump!” which lays Em’s rhymes over the Rage Against the Machine song “Bulls On Parade.” The combination is so perfect one wonders whether Eminem recorded his vocals with the Rage track in mind. Both bring their anti-establishment credibility to a high-octane 3:42 rap-metal opus.

Listen to the mash-up, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.