MGMT Return with New Song ‘Little Dark Age’

By Scott T. Sterling

Remember the “Kids”? Missing that “Electric Feel”?

Psychedelic rockers MGMT have returned with the band’s first new song in four years, “Little Dark Age.”

Related: MGMT to Drop New Album ‘Little Dark Age’

“We felt like we had reached a flow, it was the sort of chemistry, the kind of magic feeling we had when we started the band,” the duo explained to Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 radio show today (Oct. 17) about the catchy new song, which was the result of studio sessions in New York and Los Angeles.

“Dark Little Age” arrives with an appropriately tripped-out music video directed by David MacNutt and Nathaniel Axel that’s steeped in Gothic imagery and ’80s vibes. It finds band members Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser being stalked by the figure of Death.

The band also shared the song’s lyrics via Twitter.

The track is taken from the band’s upcoming fourth album, also titled Little Dark Age, which is due to be released early next year.