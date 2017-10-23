Marilyn Manson on Death of Band’s Original Guitarist Daisy Berkowitz

By Jon Wiederhorn

Marilyn Manson has commented about the death of the band’s original guitarist Daisy Berkowitz (real name Scott Putesky), 49, who recently lost a four-year battle with colon cancer.

“Scott Putesky and I made great music together,” Manson wrote on Instagram. “We had our differences over the years, but I will always remember the good times more. Everyone should listen to ‘Man That You Fear’ [from Antichrist Superstar] in his honor. That was our favorite.”

Manson (real name Brian Warner) met Putesky in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in 1989 and the two subsequently formed Marilyn Manson & The Spooky Kids. The group shortened its name to Marilyn Manson and he appeared on the bracing debut album Portrait of an American Family and breakthrough EP Smells Like Children, which featured the Eurythmics cover “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” which broke Marilyn Manson into the mainstream.

Putesky left Marilyn Manson in 1996, while the group was recording its second major label album Antichrist Superstar because of “creative differences.” Later, Putesky sued Manson for unpaid royalties for six Antichrist Superstar songs he allegedly contributed to. He also was awarded the rights to 21 unreleased Maralyn Manson & the Spooky Kids tracks.

After leaving Manson, Puteskly joined Jack Off Jill in 1998, but was only in the group for a year. Puteskly also recorded under the name SMP.

