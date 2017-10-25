Franz Ferdinand Announce New Album ‘Always Ascending’

By Scott T. Sterling

Alt-rockers Franz Ferdinand have revealed that the band is set to release a new album.

Entitled Always Ascending, it’s Franz Ferdinand’s first full-length since 2013’s Right Through, Right Words, Right Action (not counting the FFS collaboration album with the band Sparks).

Always Ascending is set to debut on February 18, 2018, with lead singer Alex Kapranos characterizing the new music as “simultaneously futuristic and naturalistic” in a press release.

Franz Ferdinand will mark the announcement of Always Ascending with a live-streamed launch event at Paris’s Point Ephémère, to be broadcast from the Franz Ferdinand Facebook page from 9.30pm Paris time/ 3:30pm EST/ 12:30pm PST today (Oct. 25), during which the band will preview a selection of their new recordings.

See the complete tracklist for Always Ascending and hear the title track below.

1. Always Ascending

2. Lazy Boy

3. Paper Cages

4. Finally

5. The Academy Award

6. Lois Lane

7. Huck And Jim

8. Glimpse Of Love

9. Feel The Love Go

10. Slow Don’t Kill Me Slow