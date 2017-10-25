Marilyn Manson Fires Longtime Bassist Twiggy Ramirez, who is Accused of Rape

"I knew nothing about these allegations until recently and am saddened by Jessicka’s obvious distress.”
By Jon Wiederhorn

Marilyn Manson’s has fired his longtime bass player Twiggy Ramirez (real name Jeordie White) after he was accused of rape by the frontwoman of another band.

“I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson,” Manson wrote in a terse message. “He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well.”

Early this week, Jack off Jill vocalist Jessicka Addams, who dated Ramirez in the ’90s, accused the bassist of sexual and psychological abuse. In a Facebook post, she detailed numerous abusive incidents that took place, including rape.

Ramirez has not commented on the accusations. Before deciding to fire Ramirez, Manson commented to Pitchfork: “I knew Jessicka and Jeordie had a romantic relationship many years ago and I considered and still consider Jessicka to be a friend. I knew nothing about these allegations until very recently and am saddened by Jessicka’s obvious distress.”

In response to Manson’s decision, Addams, wrote, “Thank you. I am truly at a loss for words.”

Ramirez met Manson in the late ’80s and officially joined the band after Gidget Gein was dismissed in December 1993. He toured with the group and co-wrote on Antichrist Superstar, Mechanical Animals and Holy Wood. In 2002, Ramirez left the band and joined A Perfect Circle. He also toured with Nine Inch Nails, but rejoined Marilyn Manson in 2008 when Tim Skold left the band.

Manson is currently seeking a fill-in bassist for the continuation of his Heaven Upside Down tour, which relaunches November 5 at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in Devore, California. The tour was postponed when a stage prop collapsed on Manson in New York on September 30 during “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This),” breaking bones in his fibula and ankle.

