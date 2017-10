By Scott T. Sterling

Linkin Park have revealed a new remix of “One More Light” by DJ Steve Aoki.

The emotional new remix follows Aoki’s recently released Linkin Park tribute mashup from last month.

Aoki and Linkin Park have been longtime collaborators, going back to the 2013 track, “A Light That Never Comes.”

Listen to the new remix below.