K.Flay Reveals Headlining North American Tour Dates for 2018

By Scott T. Sterling
K.Flay has revealed a string of headlining North American tour dates for early next year.
The headlining shows are tucked in between K.Flay opening for Imagine Dragons for the band’s Evolve tour and before she heads to Europe to rejoin them on that side of the Atlantic in Mid-February.
The tour, in support of her recently released album, Every Where Is Some Where, kicks off in Southern California on Jan. 11. Sir Sly will accompany K.Flay as the opening act.
See the complete itinerary below.
01/11 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
01/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
01/13 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
01/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
01/16 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
01/17 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
01/19 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
01/20 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
01/21 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
01/23 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
01/24 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre
01/26 – Salt Lake City – In The Venue
01/27 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
01/28 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
01/29 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant
01/31 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
02/2 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
02/3 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom