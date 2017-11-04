Win Tickets To See WEEZER at Jiffy Lube Live

HFS welcomes WEEZER to Jiffy Lube Live—- Sunday, July 22—with Pixies—-and we have tickets! Wanna go? Call our HFS Ticket Line at 410-823-8034…/ 24 hrs a day…. 7 days a week…….and tell us you want tix to WEEZER…… That’s 410-823-8034. We’ll see you at Jiffy Lube Live for WEEZER!
Here is the tour schedule:
06/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
06/27 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
06/29 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/30 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
07/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/07 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/10 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
07/11 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/13 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/15 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre
07/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
7/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/21 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/22 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
07/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/31 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/01 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/04 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
08/07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/11 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
08/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion