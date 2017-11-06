Bring Me the Horizon’s Oli Sykes Discusses Chester Bennington’s Influence

Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes discussed the profound influence Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington had on him in a new interview.

“When I heard the news he had died I was in Los Angeles, not too far away from where it happened. At first I didn’t believe it, to be honest,” Sykes told Kerrang.

“When it was clear it was real, I felt weird. I know we’ve lost a lot of great artists over the years, but no-one had the impact and influence on my life that he did. Him as a vocalist and his band are genuinely responsible for the path I chose in life. Losing someone that you don’t actually know – obviously I met him, but I couldn’t call him a friend – is such a strange feeling. I feel like I miss his presence, even though I didn’t really know him. I think it’s important that you grieve and appreciate what you and we’ve all lost.”

The singer when on to detail how Bennington’s vocal style influenced him as a performer.

“Chester’s voice was a huge inspiration, too. He was someone I looked up to. He was the benchmark, because I don’t think anyone sounds like him. He was such an iconic and unique singer. I don’t think anyone sounded like him before, and I don’t think anyone will ever again. That mix of melody, Oli Sykes Discusses Chester Bennington’s Influence/Inspiration catchiness and aggression is something I wanted to aim for myself.”

Sykes was one of many artists who took part in a tribute concert for Bennington late last month in southern California.