Brand New Cancel UK Tour After Sexual Assault Allegations Against Singer

By Annie Reuter

Brand New have canceled their UK Tour following sexual assault allegations against lead singer Jesse Lacey.

“Due to the events of the last few days, Brand New will be postponing it’s upcoming three shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland,” they wrote. “Ticket refunds will be accepted at the original point of purchase.”

The tour cancellation comes after a woman alleged that Lacey “solicited nudes from me starting when I was 15 and he was 24.”

In a since-deleted Facebook post, the woman added that Lacey “manipulated the hell out of me, demanded specific poses/settings/clothing, demeaned me, and made it clear that my sexuality was the only thing I had to offer. He knew what he was doing was s—– so he wouldn’t touch me until I was 19. I should’ve known better by then, but he had screwed me up so much psychologically that all I wanted was his approval.”

Lacey has since shared a lengthy apology on Facebook. “I do not stand in defense of myself nor do I forgive myself. I was selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive in my past, and there are a number of people who have had to shoulder the burden of my failures,” he wrote. “I apologize for the hurt I have caused, and hope to be able to take the correct actions to earn forgiveness and trust.”

“I am sorry for how I have hurt people, mistreated them, lied, and cheated,” he added. “I am sorry for ignoring the way in which my position, status, and power as a member of a band affected the way people viewed me or their approach to their interactions with me. And I am sorry for how often I have not afforded women the respect, support, or honesty that they deserved, and which is their right. I believe in the equality and autonomy of all, but in my life I have been more of a detriment to these ideals than an advocate. I am working to shed all my narcissism and my self obsession, and to be better.”

Additional women have made similar allegations against Lacey in the comments section of his post.

Brand New’s comeback album, Science Fiction, their first record in eight years, came out August 17 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. Before the sexual assault allegations, the band implied it would break up in 2018, Rolling Stone reports.

